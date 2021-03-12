Sheffield Wednesday still searching for first win under Darren Moore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will be looking for the first win since he took charge when his relegation battlers take on Championship leaders Norwich on Sunday.

Moore has overseen successive defeats to Rotherham and Reading after the Hillsborough club finally appointed a successor to Tony Pulis.

Moore has delivered encouraging injury news on wing-back Moses Odubajo and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Odubajo is making good progress but remains in the treatment room where he is working on his recovery, and Dele-Bashiru is set to return to training on grass next week.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will hope Todd Cantwell is fit enough to start after returning from a calf problem in the 3-0 win over Luton last time out.

Midfielder Cantwell scored but was replaced with a little over 10 minutes to go after missing the previous two games.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann, who has been building up match fitness following his recovery from the Epstein-Barr virus, did not feature against Luton, while forward Josh Martin has been sidelined by a toe problem.

Defender Sam Byram (hamstring) and goalkeepers Orjan Nyland (back) and Michael McGovern (knee) all remain sidelined.