Aiden O’Brien faces wait over injury check ahead of Wembley date with Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sunderland will assess forward Aiden O’Brien ahead of the Papa John’s Trophy final against League Two Tranmere at Wembley on Sunday.

The Irishman was substituted with a hamstring problem in the League One victory at Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Bailey Wright (calf), Ross Stewart, Denver Hume, Benji Kimpioka (all hamstring) and Grant Leadbitter (shoulder) have all trained this week as they near a return to action.

Conor McLaughlin (hernia) is also close to resuming training.

Tranmere are without their key striker, and former Sunderland player, James Vaughan as they look to spring a shock.

The 32-year-old ex-Everton trainee is facing an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery this week.

George Ray and Kieron Morris should be fit to continue after overcoming knocks to face Southend in midweek.

Midfielder Otis Khan is set to return to training after a hamstring injury but this game is likely to come too soon.