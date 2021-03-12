Swindon to make changes against Gillingham in bid to end losing run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Under-pressure Swindon boss John Sheridan is set to make changes for his side’s League One clash with Gillingham.

Sheridan’s men go into the game on the back of three successive defeats and with a doubt over midfielder Hallam Hope, who has had a back spasm.

Jonathan Grounds is expected to remain absent with a thigh injury, but striker Tyler Smith is close to a return for the Robins.

Connal Trueman is set to continue in goal under the terms of his most recent seven-day contract extension.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has promised changes after criticising his side for their midweek defeat at Fleetwood.

Olly Lee and Jordan Graham were both hauled off during the loss on the Fylde coast and could be replaced by Matthew Willock and John Akinde respectively.

Ryan Jackson is unlikely to feature after coming off against Fleetwood with a knock, but Alex MacDonald is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

On-loan Southampton midfielder Callum Slattery (ankle) and Dominic Samuel (hamstring) remain sidelined.