Keith Curle to take charge of his first home game since becoming Oldham boss

Oldham boss Keith Curle will take charge of his first home game when Sky Bet League Two rivals Cambridge visit on Saturday.

The Latics drew 0-0 at Port Vale in Curle’s debut in the dugout and sit 17th in the table with a host of players still missing.

Kyle Jameson serves the last of a three-match ban following a red card against Bolton, while Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Harry Clarke, Marcus Barnes, Ben Garrity and Zak Deranley could all again be absent through injury.

Experienced defender David Wheater left the club on Friday but had not featured this season.

High-flying Cambridge lost at Bolton on Tuesday night and sit second ahead of their trip to Boundary Park.

Midfielder Paul Digby came of the bench in the loss after recovering earlier than expected from a foot injury which looked to have sidelined him until after the international break.

It remains to be seen if Harvey Knibbs will be fit to return.

He has been missing due to a knee injury but could play some part at Oldham.