John Hughes has no fresh injury concerns as Ross County prepare for Hibernian

by Press Association
March 12, 2021, 2:23 pm
Ross County manager John Hughes has no new injury concerns (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County boss John Hughes has no new injury worries for the visit of Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

Hibernian boss Jack Ross has almost a full squad available for the trip to Dingwall.

Sean Mackie remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

The third-placed Easter Road outfit are looking to bounce back after successive defeats.

