Abdoulaye Doucoure set for 10 weeks out with foot injury

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could be out for up to 10 weeks with a broken bone in his foot while playmaker James Rodriguez will also miss the visit of Burnley.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful Doucoure will return before the end of the season but will not play James until after the international break to allow the Colombia forward to fully recover from a calf problem which has restricted him to three appearances in the last eight matches.

Defenders Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina return from injury while forward Gylfi Sigurdsson will have a minor ankle problem assessed beforehand.

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss the match with a hamstring problem.

Taylor was replaced in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, having initially tried to play on with the injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit to play after being withdrawn as a precaution, but Ashley Barnes remains out and Jack Cork is a doubt.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Mina, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olsen, Virginia, Coleman, Nkounkou, Mina, Bernard, Broadhead, King, Onyango.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Pieters, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Brady, Berg Gudmundsson, Stephens, Driscoll-Glennon, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.