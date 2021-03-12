‘We don’t think too far ahead’ – Alex Iacovitti taking survival bid game by game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County’s bid for survival is entering its crucial stages but defender Alex Iacovitti is looking no further than Hibernian’s visit on Saturday.

The 10th-placed Staggies have a chance to extend their lead over Scottish Premiership bottom side Kilmarnock to seven points when they play their game in hand against Hibs.

With seven fixtures remaining, five of them post-split, County go into the game buoyed by last week’s crucial 3-2 win over Killie.

However Iacovitti, 23, wants only to focus on their next opponents, who are looking to stretch their advantage over fourth-placed Aberdeen to six points.

The former Oldham player, who joined County last summer, said: “We needed that Killie win, it was a massive game and we came out on top.

“Now it is focusing on the next game, staying grounded, staying humble and looking to get the three points against Hibs and we will do what we can to get them.

“We don’t want to think too far ahead, we wanted to stay grounded, keep working hard.

“We have really good team spirit about us so we need to keep doing what we are doing and like I say, try to get the three points.

“We don’t want to be thinking about the gaps or the league table, we are only thinking about one game at a time.”

County manager John Hughes is pleased with the shape of his squad going into the crucial final weeks of the season.

He said: “We are taking small steps to get it to where I see it.

“They just need guidance and I am talking about no grey areas, black or white, ‘that’s your job, that’s what I want in possession and out of possession, if you don’t do it, then someone else will come in and do the job’.

“When you have got that clarity they know exactly what their job is. Also, you have to train how you play.

“There is really good competition for places. We have chopped and changed and everyone has played their part.

“The standard at training, the focus and effort I am getting, it carries itself over to a Saturday and that is all credit to the boys. The next thing we are looking for is consistency.”