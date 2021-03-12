No new worries for Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of Wolves’ clash with Liverpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Monday.

Daniel Podence and Marcal (both groin) will once again be absent while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

The Mexican striker has recently been given the green light to resume training with his team-mates and is wearing a protective headband during drills – although a return is still some way off.

Liverpool are waiting on the fitness of forward Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil forward has missed the last two matches with a sore knee but he has a chance of returning to the squad for Monday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to keep the inexperienced centre-back pairing of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, who have kept clean sheets on their only two starts together, and continue to play Fabinho in midfield.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Jonny, Boly, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Davies, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Shaqiri, Origi, Firmino.