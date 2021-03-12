Wilfried Zaha pushing for starting spot as Crystal Palace host West Brom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wilfried Zaha could be back in the starting XI when Crystal Palace host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The attacker, who has nine goals this season, made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in the 4-1 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson remains without Nathaniel Clyne (muscle), James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (muscle), James McCarthy (groin) and James McArthur (calf) while Nathan Ferguson is training with the Under-23s after his thigh injury.

West Brom winger Grady Diangana is hoping to feature after missing two games through illness.

Diangana, who made a goal-scoring return for the under-23s this week, has made just two appearances for Sam Allardyce’s side this year due to injury and illness.

Robert Snodgrass is doubtful as he waits to learn the full extent of an unspecified injury sustained this week in training. He had recently returned to full fitness following a knee problem.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Townsend, Benteke, Butland, Dann, Kelly, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Mateta, Wickham, Zaha, Hennessey, Hannam.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Pereira, Okay Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, Phillips, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Diangana, Grant, Peltier, Sawyers, Button, Snodgrass, Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore.