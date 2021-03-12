Kelly Chambers eyes Reading reaction against Spurs after Bristol City defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reading Women manager Kelly Chambers insisted she will get a reaction from her side against Tottenham on Sunday after defeat to rock-bottom Bristol City.

City’s win over Reading on Monday ended their four game unbeaten run, but Chambers’ side will be looking to bounce back against Tottenham at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday.

“Obviously, we have Tottenham on Sunday, which is quite a quick turnaround for us,” Chambers told the club website.

“I know I get a reaction from the team following a loss. I always do.

“But we can’t keep doing this and having a reaction; we have to have consistency with these games.

“We performed against Arsenal and Man City, we beat Man United. To do what we did against teams like that, you also have to be beating teams that are sat at the bottom of the table.”

Tottenham have had mixed fortunes this season, and are currently hoping to end a run of four straight defeats, and are eighth in the table and seven points behind the Royals, but with two games in hand.