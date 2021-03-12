No new injuries for Fulham ahead of Manchester City test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to contend with ahead of the visit of league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Club captain Tom Cairney has returned to training having been absent since December with a long-term knee problem.

However, Parker confirmed on Thursday that Saturday’s match will come too soon for the midfielder and he could have a spell with the under-23s to regain match fitness.

City have a fully-fit squad as they travel to Craven Cottage after four successive home games.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, whose season has been ravaged by injury and illness, will hope for only a fourth league start of the season after an 18-minute run-out off the bench in midweek.

Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and John Stones are other senior players that could come back into the side.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Tosin, Aina, Decordova-Reid, Lemina, Reed, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Maja, Fabri, Bryan, Robinson, Ream, Hector, Kongolo, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero.