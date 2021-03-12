Leicester trio in line for return against Sheffield United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez could all return to action when Leicester host Sheffield United on Sunday.

Defender Evans, midfielder Praet and forward Perez have been out due to calf, hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

The Foxes still have James Maddison (hip), Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (thigh), James Justin (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) sidelined.

With confusion surrounding the future of Chris Wilder as Sheffield United manager, the Blades could have Under-23s boss Paul Heckingbottom in charge at the King Power Stadium.

Whoever presides over first-team matters, they will have Phil Jagielka available after he served a one-match ban.

Fellow defender Chris Basham (hamstring) will be assessed following his three-match absence, but Jack O’Connell (knee), John Egan (toe), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell and Sander Berge (both hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Leshabela, Tavares, Flynn, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Jagielka, Lowe, Bryan, Ampadu, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Burke, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Brewster, Maguire, Ndiaye.