Sport

Sympathy for Chris Wilder ahead of expected exit – Friday’s sporting social

by Press Association
March 12, 2021, 6:55 pm
Chris Wilder has taken Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA).
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 12.

Football

There was plenty of love for Chris Wilder.

Another accolade for Jose Mourinho.

Good memories of Newcastle-Aston Villa for Alan Shearer.

Cricket

Time for white-ball cricket.

And the tourists off to a flyer.

A former England captain was impressed

To celebrate with a fist bump or a hand shake?

We think Kate Cross enjoyed New Zealand.

Mithali Raj’s achievement was recognised by Sachin Tendulkar.

Formula One

Formula One testing got under way in Bahrain.

And was hit by a sandstorm!

A proud moment for Mick Schumacher.

But it was Max Verstappen’s day.

Basketball

The two-time MVP continued his form after the All-Star break.

American football

JJ Watt seems to be enjoying his new home in Arizona.

