Sympathy for Chris Wilder ahead of expected exit – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 12.

Football

There was plenty of love for Chris Wilder.

This is a sad end following a superb few years. Huge respect for Chris Wilder and what he’s done for @SheffieldUnited. Thought more clubs might learn from @NorwichCityFC and stick with their managers in the event of being relegated. Alas not. https://t.co/zrafDTvhWG — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2021 That is wrong with football #chriswilder leaving #SheffieldUnited absolute nonsense . The man over the last five years has done a remarkable job and should have being given next season to get them promoted . Did Norwich sack their manager and they will get promoted — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) March 12, 2021 A very sad day!Chris Wilder has taken Sheffield United to the Premier League. And he would have taken them back next season (if going down). Chris has been the perfect manager for a club I was fortunate to be a part of in the 90’s https://t.co/m4iIr7DbI1 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 12, 2021 Chris Wilder sacked 🤷🏽‍♂️🤔😳😩 The game I love is crazy at times ⚽️ Not heard any of the fans shouting for his head but as a manager you do expect the unexpected. Well done Chris – despite current position in the table, what a great 5 years you have had 👏🏽👏🏻 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 12, 2021 If true and Chris Wilder is leaving Sheffield United then it’s a sad day. A man that loves the club and awoke the sleeping giant. I remember covering them in League 1 at Gillingham and seeing the back 3 system for the first time + how it worked. What an incredible job he’s done — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) March 12, 2021

Another accolade for Jose Mourinho.

Good memories of Newcastle-Aston Villa for Alan Shearer.

Cricket

Time for white-ball cricket.

And the tourists off to a flyer.

A former England captain was impressed

This England white ball team are Fantastic … Night all … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 12, 2021

To celebrate with a fist bump or a hand shake?

Brilliant England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Great team performance.Hard to look past this as the highlight of the day tho… @Eoin16 @josbuttler 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QshTeHeHR4 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 12, 2021

We think Kate Cross enjoyed New Zealand.

Mithali Raj’s achievement was recognised by Sachin Tendulkar.

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement… 👏🏻Keep going strong! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

Formula One

Formula One testing got under way in Bahrain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) Hello 2021. Are you ready?#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/wbRXctADcc — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2021 Yes, finally, here we go 💪 #2021 #UnleashTheLion #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/rQLQatpHpl — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 12, 2021 Here we go! Enjoy it @RoyNissany. I’ll be having those keys back on Sunday 😆 pic.twitter.com/zuPsMoE7XB — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 12, 2021

And was hit by a sandstorm!

A proud moment for Mick Schumacher.

The feeling of being back behind the wheel is truly indescribable!! Was hoping to get some more laps in this morning, but immensely proud of the team and their hard work🙏🏼 #47 @HaasF1Team pic.twitter.com/olVTqMU1HC — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 12, 2021

But it was Max Verstappen’s day.

More laps than anyone else, fastest lap AND fastest sectors… It might only be testing, but @Max33Verstappen was in fine form as F1 returned to the track on Friday 🚀#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/iUK1uBxEvK — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2021

Basketball

The two-time MVP continued his form after the All-Star break.

Good to be back 🔥☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zb62GOIVpu — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 12, 2021

American football

JJ Watt seems to be enjoying his new home in Arizona.