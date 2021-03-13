Brendan Rodgers welcomes break for Jamie Vardy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brendan Rodgers has spoken of the benefit of the last few days to Jamie Vardy with Leicester having no midweek fixture ahead of Sunday’s match against Sheffield United.

The team have played twice a week for seven weeks prior to this one.

And Vardy, having returned to action in February after a hernia operation, has started the injury-hit Foxes’ last eight matches, playing the full duration of the last five.

Brendan Rodgers, left, with Jamie Vardy (Michael Regan/PA)

The 33-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season but only once in his last 14 appearances.

Boss Rodgers said of Vardy: “He’s had a really good week.

“We’ve been able to take some loading out of his legs. There’s been demands on him over these last few weeks.

“It’s been a really good week for him, that mixture of recovery, rest, but getting some specific work in, and he looks great.”

Rodgers expects to have forward Ayoze Perez, midfielder Dennis Praet and defender Jonny Evans available for Sunday’s Premier League contest at the King Power Stadium – they have been sidelined by knee, hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

James Maddison (hip), Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (thigh), James Justin (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) remain out.

Leicester take on the rock-bottom Blades having returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Brighton last Saturday.

Sidnei Tavares started at Brighton (Alex Pantling/PA)

That game saw 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Sidnei Tavares make his first senior start and bring a good save out of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Asked ahead of the Sheffield United match about Tavares’ contract, Rodgers said: “I believe that is up at the end of the season. The club have been in discussions with his representatives.

“He is a very talented young player and he fits the profile of how we want to work. He has certain characteristics that could see him really perform well in the Premier League. I’m pretty sure that will get resolved.

“For any young player I think this is a great place to be, and hopefully he and his family can see that.”