Portsmouth and Salford braced for short-lived reign as 2020 EFL Trophy champions

Portsmouth or Salford will go down in history as one of football’s shortest champions, with the winners of the 2020 Papa John’s Trophy keeping their hands on the cup for less than 24 hours.

The Covid-19 outbreak 12 months ago forced the postponement of last season’s Wembley showpiece final.

The two clubs finally get the chance to play for the trophy under Wembley’s famous arch on Saturday afternoon – just a day before Sunderland and Tranmere meet at the same venue in the 2021 final.

Portsmouth were FA Cup winners in 2008 and are actually the reigning EFL Trophy holders, having beaten Sunderland on penalties in the 2019 final.

Pompey or Salford – who will be cheered on by co-owner Gary Neville at Wembley – will be awarded the trophy at the end of the match and keep it for the immediate post-match celebrations.

The trophy will be returned ahead of the Sunderland-Tranmere final before the Portsmouth and Salford players leave the stadium.

Wembley for @SalfordCityFC today v @Pompey . Can’t believe we are playing against a team at Wembley that knocked United out of the FA Cup in 2008. All the best lads and thank you to all the players and staff that helped us to get there . ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 13, 2021

And in these coronavirus times, of course, the trophy will be sanitised before being passed on.

The good news for Portsmouth or Salford is that they will get to keep an exact replica of the cup in their trophy cabinet.