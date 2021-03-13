Conor Washington rescues point for Charlton against Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Conor Washington’s third goal of the week earned Charlton a share of the points as they drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury at The Valley.

The forward netted a match-winning brace in midweek against Northampton and his 78th-minute strike stopped the Addicks from slipping straight back into their previous poor run of form at home.

There were few chances for either side in a forgettable first half, though Jayden Stockley should have done better on 34 minutes when he fired straight at Shrews goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne from close range.

Matthew Pennington’s fine cross from the right in the 56th minute picked out Sean Goss completely unmarked for the tumbling header that put the visitors in front and made it 13 games without a clean sheet at The Valley for Charlton.

The Reds pressed in search of a point and, after substitute Chuks Aneke rattled the underside of the crossbar, Washington cut inside from the left flank and snuck his low strike beneath the arm of Burgoyne.