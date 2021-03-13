Wrexham continue promotion push with Weymouth win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wrexham maintained their promotion push in the National League with a convincing 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Weymouth.

The home side had the better of the first half but almost fell behind as the interval approached, with Ollie Harfield whipping in a cross that Josh McQuoid headed towards goal but Christian Dibble was equal to it.

Just after the hour, Dior Angus hit the bar for Wrexham with a shot from the edge of the area but the hosts did not have to wait long to take the lead, as Theo Vassell headed home from a corner in the 66th minute.

They were almost two ahead from another corner as Kwame Thomas hit the post from Jamie Reckford’s delivery but it was soon 2-0.

With 12 minutes to play, Daniel Jarvis flashed in an effort that was going wide but fellow substitute Jordan Ponticelli diverted the ball into the net.