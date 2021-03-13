Shot-shy Southend’s struggles go on with draw at home against Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Relegation candidates Southend continued their shot-shy form with a 0-0 draw against Stevenage at Roots Hall.

The second from bottom Shrimpers have now gone five games without a goal and have failed to hit the back of the net on seven of their last eight outings.

However, Southend did start brightly against Stevenage with Simeon Akinola volleying a fine left-wing cross from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild over the crossbar from close range.

Nathan Ferguson then saw an excellent 25-yard free-kick tipped over in fine fashion by Stevenage goalkeeper Jamie Cumming before the visitors started to get into the game.

Elliot Osborne sent a deflected 20-yard effort inches wide of the left post before Elliott List fired past the right post from the edge of the penalty area.

But neither side were unable to force a breakthrough in a largely uneventful clash which saw Stevenage keep their sixth clean sixth in succession.

The share of the spoils kept Southend two points below 22nd-placed Barrow having played three more games.