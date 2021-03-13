Dundee climb into play-off spots with win over Arbroath

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee climbed into the Scottish Championship promotion play-off places following a 2-0 win against struggling Arbroath.

Both sides had decent first-half chances, the visitors through midfielder Michael McKenna’s deflected shot, while Derek Gaston denied Dundee striker Danny Mullen’s flicked header.

Arbroath had a brilliant chance to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute after Malachi Fagan-Walcott tripped Jason Thomson in the penalty area but home goalkeeper Adam Legzdins got down low to his left to save McKenna’s spot-kick.

Paul McMullan beat two men before whipping in a great cross for Mullen to open the scoring in the 55th minute with his third goal of the season – which was eventually given despite the assistant referee flagging for offside.

And Dundee wrapped up victory with eight minutes remaining through Max Anderson’s deflected effort after more good work by McMullan on the right wing.