Halifax stretch unbeaten run after victory over Solihull Moors

Halifax are unbeaten in four National League games after Martin Woods secured a 1-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

After a goalless first half it was Woods who broke the deadlock, stepping up to convert a 47th-minute penalty past Ryan Boot.

The visitors’ best chance of an equaliser then came in the 69th minute when Nathan Cameron almost put away a header after a Jamie Ward corner, but Halifax keeper Sam Johnson was able to intervene.

Solihull are now winless in seven league games and sit 17th in the table.