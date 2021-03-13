Blackpool held by Fleetwood in goalless derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool and Fleetwood extended their unbeaten runs as a lacklustre derby ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s hosts went closest to claiming bragging rights and a fifth win in seven unbeaten League One games but CJ Hamilton hit a post with a 66th-minute shot from six yards with only goalkeeper Alex Cairns to beat.

Fleetwood, now undefeated in five games, remain without a win at Bloomfield Road.

However, under ex-Pool player and boss Simon Grayson, they were not without opportunities to take the three points.

Ged Garner’s 25-yard drive at the start of the second half forced Chris Maxwell into a rare save.

Midfielder Sam Finley’s excellent pass provided Kyle Vassell with a chance after 68 minutes but Town’s midweek match winner against Gillingham missed the target.

Skipper Callum Connolly and James Hill both made superb blocks to deny Jerry Yates as Fleetwood secured a third successive clean sheet.

Blackpool finished on top but Matty Virtue’s shot was deflected for a corner and fellow substitute Demetri Mitchell headed over.