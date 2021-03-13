Early Troy Parrott strike sends Ipswich into play-off places

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Troy Parrott’s fourth-minute goal was enough to secure Ipswich a 1-0 victory over Plymouth and move into the play off places.

It came when the on-loan Spurs striker seized on a stray pass from Adam Lewis towards Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper to register his first goal since joining Town.

Two minutes earlier the Plymouth keeper was called into action when he acrobatically turned over a 25 yard free-kick by Alan Judge.

Plymouth’s first attack came after 25 minutes when Myles Kenlock headed clear a dangerous cross by Danny Mayor. And Kelland Watts’ last-ditch lunge prevented Parrott from adding a second goal for Town.

Panutche Camara came close to equalising for the visitors but his effort was ruled offside. Then Judge skied the ball over the bar from 12 yards following a cross from Kayden Jackson after he was put through with an exquisite pass from Andre Dozzell.

Joe Edwards’ snap shot from 30 yards was straight at Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy, Judge had a goalbound effort deflected for a corner by Will Aimson and Plymouth’s best effort came after Camara’s header went narrowly wide.