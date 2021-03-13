Struggling Northampton hold play-off chasing Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster and Northampton battled out a scrappy goalless draw that did little to aid their aspirations at either end of the League One table.

Both sides struggled for fluidity in a game of few chances, with Rovers staying in the play-off positions and Town lingering above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Northampton keeper Jon Mitchell produced a superb save to tip over a header from Tom Anderson midway through the first half.

The visitors mounted decent spells of pressure without testing Louis Jones in the Doncaster goal.

Taylor Richards drilled a low effort from 25 yards which Mitchell held comfortably before Ryan Watson fired wide from a good position at the other end.

Doncaster dominated much of the second half but met stubborn resistance from Northampton.

James Coppinger, Elliot Simoes and Reece James all had efforts on goal for Rovers.

Mickel Miller almost saw a corner go straight in only for it to be blocked on the line by team-mate Watson.

Rovers pushed for a winner in the latter stages but struggled to force chances on goal.