Rhys Murphy brace sees Yeovil to victory over Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Yeovil stayed in the hunt for a play-off place in the National League as Rhys Murphy scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Woking that made it seven home wins in a row for the Glovers.

In an opening spell of few chances, Kyran Lofthouse had the best effort for Woking, bringing a save out of Adam Smith, but it was Yeovil who took the lead after 31 minutes.

Josh Neufville caused chaos in the visitors’ box and the ball broke to Murphy, who scored his 10th league goal of the season.

Murphy was on target again just before the hour as Lofthouse conceded a free-kick and the striker acrobatically converted Alex Bradley’s delivery.

Woking were not giving up and Max Kretzschmar scored with a header with 25 minutes to play.

Murphy flashed a long-range effort wide with five minutes to play as he looked for his hat-trick, but his two earlier efforts were enough to secure the points.