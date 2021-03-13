Kane Hemmings hat-trick fires Burton past Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kane Hemmings struck a first-half hat-trick as Burton extended their winning run to six League One matches with a 3-0 victory at Crewe.

The Brewers maintained their revival under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, which has seen them move seven points above the relegation zone, to condemn Crewe to their first home defeat in 12 games.

Hemmings punished poor defending as Burton swept into a three-goal lead inside 34 minutes.

When Tom Hamer’s long throw bounced across the six-yard box, the striker applied the decisive touch with his head for the 10th-minute opener.

Hemmings then made the most of Omar Beckles’ failure to get the ball under control and surged clear to fire across keeper Dave Richards for the second in the 23rd minute.

He completed his hat-trick when taking on a loose pass and out running Beckles before shooting under Richards in the 34th minute.

It was a ruthless spell of finishing that the hosts could not replicate. When they did pose a threat they found their former keeper Ben Garratt in excellent form.

Garratt produced an instinctive save low down to prevent Luke Murphy’s piledriver from levelling early in the game. The keeper then tipped an effort from Ryan Wintle over later in the half.

After the restart Garratt stood tall to thwart Tommy Lowery when the midfielder broke clear on goal.

Crewe were restricted to long-range efforts after that with Wintle and Harry Pickering failing to trouble Garratt.

On the other hand, the Brewers may have added to their tally. Sean Clare’s volley was gloved over by Richards, while the visitors felt hard done by when substitute Michael Fondop was hauled over by Beckles, but referee Graham Salisbury waved away penalty appeals.