Substitute Andy Williams strikes late to give leaders Cheltenham a win at Exeter

Andy Williams came off the bench to snatch a dramatic stoppage-time winner and give Sky Bet League Two leaders Cheltenham a 1-0 win at promotion rivals Exeter.

The first chance of the game came in the 40th minute when a Cheltenham corner delivered to the back post was headed wide by Lewis Freestone.

The first half was devoid of any attacking quality, played in all manner of weather conditions.

Exeter captain Jake Taylor skied over from 20 yards 10 minutes into the second half, while Cheltenham’s Matty Blair saw his fierce drive superbly blocked by Archie Collins.

The first clear chance of the match fell to Taylor, who found himself with only goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to beat but blazed his shot over the crossbar from 15 yards.

Suddenly, the game burst into life with Exeter substitute Robbie Willmott played through on goal, only to fire straight at Griffiths, while Exeter goalkeeper Jokull Andresson pulled off a brilliant one-handed save to deny Alfie May.

However, in the first minute of time added on at the end of the contest, Cheltenham made the decisive breakthrough when a long Ben Tozer throw into the box was headed onto the bar and bundled over the line by Williams.