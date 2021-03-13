Craig Wighton winner against Morton sends Dunfermline second

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Craig Wighton made amends for his early penalty miss by scoring the only goal in Dunfermline’s 1-0 home victory against Morton.

The hosts dominated from the start, with Dominic Thomas, Fraser Murray and Scott Banks going close inside the opening 20 minutes.

Dunfermline had a great chance to break the deadlock in the 21st minute when Banks was brought down in the penalty area, but Wighton’s spot-kick was saved by Aidan McAdams before the striker rattled the crossbar with the rebound as Morton somehow stayed level.

But Wighton put the hosts ahead just before half-time after Banks and Thomas combined and the former Hearts striker headed home his third goal in three games since joining their Championship rivals.

Wighton, Murray and Banks had chances to extend their advantage in the second half, while Aidan Nesbitt narrowly fired wide for Morton as Dunfermline held on and climbed up to second in the table.