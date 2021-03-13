Lee Bowyer takes positives as Charlton battle to draw with Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer praised his players for pushing on through their fatigue to grab a point at home to Shrewsbury.

The Addicks went behind early in the second half to a Sean Goss header and struggled to find an equaliser, even when Chuks Aneke smashed the crossbar from close range.

But Conor Washington’s strike ensured that they continued to build an unbeaten run, which currently stands at four games.

Bowyer admitted it felt like two points dropped, but saw enough positives under the circumstances.

He said: “I thought we started very well. We should have gone in at half-time leading. But we didn’t take our chances.

“We created a few good chances and we looked good in the first half but we stopped doing it in the second half.

“Everything was slow about us in the second half. We just didn’t get going. Then they got the goal and we had to change shape.

“Then we got on top and we looked good. If Chuks scored, we would have gone on to win the game and I really believe that.

“Our players have kept going and going. They have every right to be tired but they kept going. I look at it as two points dropped. But on the positive side we kept going and we did deserve at least a point.”

Shrewsbury assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham, meanwhile, admitted his side could not believe they were not heading out of London with all three points in the bag.

He said: “I thought we played really well. We got stronger as the game went on and we had chances to win the game.

“There’s a tinge of disappointment in the dressing room but I can’t be disappointed with the performance and we could have won the game.

“Second half, we were the stronger team, we weren’t exactly hanging on. The subs who came on did really well and gave us a bit of freshness.

“We were unlucky not to win the game 2-1 or 3-1 but it’s a good sign when the lads are away at Charlton and disappointed not to have won.

“It was a great team performance. We had a few good chances and you’d put your mortgage on one of them being slotted home. We’re disappointed with a few of those chances and with the goal we conceded.

“I think the lads need to refresh and relax for the next few days. We’ve got a lot of fixtures coming up, Saturday-Tuesday, and this is our chance to rest the bodies and get ready for next Saturday.

“With another week, you’d think our injuries are clearing up more and more each day but we will see how things look come Saturday.”