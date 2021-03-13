Michael Flynn hails ‘important’ Newport win but says he won’t get carried away

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Newport boss Michael Flynn was full of praise for his side after they beat 10-man Morecambe 3-1 to move up to fourth in League Two – but insisted he would not be getting carried away.

The Exiles took the points with goals from Matty Dolan, Josh Sheehan and Kevin Ellison but they were helped by Morecambe being reduced to 10 men when skipper Sam Lavelle was sent off seven minutes before the break.

Lavelle was handed his marching orders for denying Ryan Taylor a run on goal after Yann Songo’o had levelled things up for the Shrimps with a 20th-minute strike.

After sealing their third win in succession, Flynn said: “I’m pleased with the three points because I thought we played really well today even when they had 11 men.

“They are a good team at home and I’ve been very impressed with Morecambe this season.

“They have good, hungry players and been in good form so even with 10 men they were a a threat. They have a never-say-die attitude so it was an important win for us.

“We are in a good position but there is still a long way to go and there are going to be speed bumps along the way. Teams will go on good runs so we just have to concentrate on ourselves and keep putting pressure on the teams above us.

“I’m not getting carried away and we will keep going and taking it one game at a time.’’

The Exiles took the lead with a penalty after just eight minute when a cross into the Morecambe area struck Lavelle on the arm and Dolan beat Kyle Letheren from the spot.

The lead lasted just 12 minutes as Morecambe replied with a superb 25-yard strike from Songo’o that flew past Nick Townsend.

As the game swung from end to end, Morecambe were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when Lavelle was sent off for pulling back Taylor.

Newport made the most of the man advantage when they took the lead again in first half injury time as Sheehan cut inside from the left and drilled a fierce right foot shot past Letheren from 18 yards out.

Morecambe pushed for a leveller after the break with Harry Davis forcing Townsend to flick over after an acrobatic overhead kick before Ellison sealed victory for the visitors with a left-foot shot.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt Lavelle’s dismissal was the big turning point in the game.

He said: “When you give a penalty away and have a man sent off in the first half in a game like this it is always going to be a difficult afternoon.

“The penalty gave them the perfect start but we got back into the game well with a superb goal from Yann Songo’o before the sending off, which was the major turning point in the game because after that it was always going to be a difficult afternoon for us.

“With 10 men we knew it was going to be an uphill struggle against an experienced side and we pushed them hard to try and get back into the game but just before half-time they made it 2-1 which was a bad time for us to concede.

“Again, credit to my lads they were on top for long periods of the second half but we couldn’t get the equaliser and they added another.”