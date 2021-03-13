Mark Warburton calls for a more clinical QPR after home loss to Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

QPR manager Mark Warburton admitted a first-half miss by Todd Kane proved costly against Huddersfield.

Rangers were beaten 1-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Kane shot straight at goalkeeper Ryan Schofield after being teed up by Ilias Chair.

Juninho Bacuna, on the other hand, clinically fired home the winner 10 minutes into the second half of the Sky Bet Championship contest, easing the visitors’ relegation fears.

Warburton said: “If you score in that spell before half-time they have then got to come out after half-time and attack you – and that’s when we can hurt teams.

“That’s why that goal is so important. We’ve got to be better in front of their goal. Score and take that chance and it changes the dynamic of the game. We didn’t do that.

“You can have as much possession as you like but you need to get your rewards – and we didn’t.

“We missed a big chance but that’s just one moment of the game. We’ve got to be better and create chances.

“If you don’t do that you pay the price – and unfortunately we’ve paid the price.”

Kane’s chance was the only clear-cut opening Rangers could muster despite having plenty of possession.

Warburton, whose side had won eight of their previous 12 matches, continued: “It was flat. We lacked a cutting edge.

“We dominated the last 20-25 minutes of the first half and had to get our rewards then. You have to score in those periods.

“For all the dominance and moving the ball we didn’t really threaten them. I just felt we lacked a clinical edge.

“We didn’t do enough. You can have all the football but you have to score in that period before half-time. That was really important.”

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberán said his team’s win, only their second in 15 matches, was a much-needed boost.

It was their first away victory since October and left them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The Spaniard said: “It was a very important win for us. It is a big day for the players.

“They have been suffering and this win was a big one for the players in the dressing room and their confidence.

“We had some opportunities and then QPR started to control the game and we were losing the middle of the pitch.

“We had to work hard and when you watch players work very hard like that you see it means that they put all their spirit into it.

“We want this competitive spirit and I think it is going to be key for us between now and the end of the year.”

Bacuna’s goal was his fourth of the season and the highlight of an excellent all-round display.

Corberán said: “It is not often you have a player who can play so many games in a row like he is playing and still show that level of effort.

“He also has the versatility to play in different positions. He was playing as a central midfielder and then as more of a winger.

“We know he has very good finishing. He had two opportunities today and scored one goal, but what impressed me most was his effort.

“Bacuna is competing very well. He is a very important player for us.”