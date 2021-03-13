Port Vale win is best of the season, says Bolton boss Ian Evatt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ian Evatt called his Bolton side’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Port Vale their best win of the season.

A tight, scrappy encounter was settled by defender Gethin Jones’ goal and the Wanderers boss was delighted his team could grind out a win to take their unbeaten run to 11 games.

“That was the best win of the season for me, because that was everything we’re not,” said Evatt. “The pitch is awful, the weather conditions made it scrappy and a fight.

“In the first half we weren’t really at the races, but in the second half we upped our game and we found a way, that’s what good teams do.

“We’ve got some fatigued bodies out there, there’s no two ways about it.

“We’ve had a really tough run, but now it starts to open out again and we can relax.

“I asked them for one big push in the second half, they gave it me.”

With few chances created by either side it was right-back Jones who settled the game in the second half and Evatt was pleased they could capitalise on their standout move of the afternoon.

“I think that goal won’t be spoken about too much,” he added. “But the way we moved the ball around on this surface and in these conditions, for a right-back to get into the box and score a goal is brilliant.

“It’s down to everything we do and everything we work on, so I’m delighted.

“The one bit of quality in the game saw 15 passes and Gethin arriving exactly where we want him to. It was a bit of a shanked finish but we’ll take them all day long.”

His opposite number, Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke, continues to look for his first win since taking charge, and he admits that his players will have to steel themselves for a fight to the end of the season.

“I keep stressing to the players that we’re in for a scrap,” he said.

“They’re well aware of that and if they’re not up for that they can come and knock on my door. I’m up for the fight, I’ve been here before, I’m hard-skinned. I think we’ve got more than enough here but we’ve got to show that with results.

“It’s been a tough seven games for myself but I knew what I was coming into so we’ll try to stay positive and try to get a result on Tuesday night.

“I’m looking for leaders on the pitch, people to step up to the plate. You can see the boys are giving everything, we’re just lacking that quality and we’ve got to be better.”

The defeat also saw fourth-bottom Vale register their fifth game in six without scoring, and Clarke insists they need to put the work in to turn their fortunes around.

“It wasn’t a great game,” he added. “Bolton are on a good run and you can see why they’re up there and we’re down here, can’t you?

“I think their lad hit the ball off his heel and it ended up in the back of the net with their only chance of the game.

“We understand where we’re at and why we’re not producing to turn it around, it’s a case of keep working hard to try to do that.”