Paul Cook happy to be up and running as Ipswich boss

Ipswich manager Paul Cook was happy to get his first win as Ipswich boss and move into the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Troy Parrott’s fourth-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Plymouth, who dropped to 16th place following the defeat.

The goal came when the on loan Spurs striker seized on a stray pass from Adam Lewis towards Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper to register his first goal since joining Town.

Two minutes earlier the Plymouth keeper was called into action when he acrobatically turned over a 25-yard free-kick from Alan Judge.

Kelland Watts’ last-ditch lunge prevented Parrott from adding a second goal and Judge skied the ball over the bar from 12 yards following a cross from Kayden Jackson.

Joe Edwards’ snap shot from 30 yards was straight at Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy and Plymouth’s best effort came when Panutche Camara headed narrowly wide.

Cook said: “I thought we started the game well and we had a couple of good chances. We scored early then the game was petering out towards half time and I felt Plymouth took control of the game second half but without creating any great chances.

“I thought we very solid behind the ball and they only had the one header second half which the boy put wide but I am delighted with the win.

“I thought our flair players had a bit more effect on the game today without the chances being converted.

“With (Luke) Chambers at the back, (James) Wilson, Tota (Nsiala), lads like that, Myles Kenlock, them lads are really good if we have to dig in and see games out. I think we have the capabilities to do that.”

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was disappointed not to have got at least a draw out of the encounter which resulted in his team losing their fourth game on the trot.

Lowe said: “It was a rubbish start really (for us). It was disappointing really. I think the back pass was sloppy in the first minutes.

“I thought we could come here and get something out of the game. We had some great chances, good possession, they are a good team with some good players and good individuals but sloppy in the first few minutes has cost us a point, or three.

“In terms of our effort, desire and commitment they had a good go but it was disappointing early on to concede, I think it knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit but after that I think we grew into the game but just couldn’t find the equaliser.”