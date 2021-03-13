Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insists there is still work to be done at Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insisted that Burton still have much to do this term despite Kane Hemmings’ hat-trick inspiring the Brewers to a sixth consecutive League One win with a 3-0 victory at Crewe.

Hasselbaink has dragged Albion off the bottom of the table and victory at Gresty Road – where Crewe made some dreadful defensive mistakes – moved Albion seven points clear of the relegation zone.

But despite the turnaround, Hasselbaink refused to rest on his laurels and stressed: “We are not there yet. While we are going in the right direction, we have done nothing yet.

“Today was a brilliant execution and a brilliant game, but we need to just keep on going. The result is the most important thing, but you want performances which is what we did, although we can’t celebrate too long as we have another difficult game on Tuesday.”

Hemmings made the most of poor mistakes to grab a hat-trick inside 34 minutes.

When Tom Hamer’s long throw bounced several times in the box without being cleared, the striker was on the end to head an easy close-range finish.

He then outpaced Omar Beckles to fire in the second before leaving the defender trailing again to race clear from the halfway line and drill the ball under Dave Richards.

“It was a good afternoon, we started really well and we have a weapon in the long throws and we used it. We got the second goal and there was no looking back,” added Hasselbaink.

“We are getting stronger and forced Crewe to make mistakes and capitalised on them. From their mistakes we looked really dangerous.

“But while 3-0 at half-time is good, you know that the job is not done. We certainly tried to add more to the three goals and we didn’t want to sit deep.

“Crewe is a good side and they are always going to give you trouble especially if you sit off them. Our keeper had a couple of saves to make in the second half, but overall it was an excellent afternoon and an excellent execution.”

Crewe improved after the break and Tommy Lowery was denied by former Alex keeper Ben Garratt, who also excelled in the first half when pushing out Luke Murphy’s low drive.

After seeing his side’s 11-game home unbeaten run ended, Dave Artell branded Burton’s goals unacceptable.

The Crewe boss revealed he had castigated his players both at the interval and after the final whistle.

“Some of them (players) are really too comfortable and I shouted at them at half-time not necessarily because it was 3-0, but because some of them were not running around,” said Artell.

“The goals were unacceptable, the first one bounced four times before the lad touched it in and you don’t see that on parks, the second was a goal-kick and the third the lad has just nicked it, although at least we were trying to play football so it was not as unacceptable.

“But you have to tell them and it is disappointing as I can’t remember the last time I had to. I told them again at the final whistle when I was slightly calmer, that it was unacceptable – I can’t accept that [performance] from one of my teams.”