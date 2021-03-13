Grimsby remain bottom of table after being held to goalless draw by Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Relegation-threatened Grimsby remain bottom of the Football League after being held to a 0-0 draw by managerless Colchester.

The result, coupled with victory for Barrow on Friday night, leaves the Mariners six points adrift of safety – having played a game more.

Attempts were few and far between during the early stages as both sides found it tough going in blustery conditions at Blundell Park.

Grimsby took first aim through Julien Lamy, who sliced wide on the follow-up from Filipe Morais after his tame free-kick struck the Colchester wall.

At the other end, returning goalkeeper James McKeown had to be on red alert to deny Harry Pell, who fired straight at his former team-mate from close range.

The first real flashpoint came after 25 minutes when Jay Matete was booked following a strong challenge on Ryan Clampin, with the Essex side incensed that it was not red.

Rollin Menayese was inches away from edging Grimsby in front minutes later, while captain Lenell John-Lewis crashed one against the crossbar in the run-up to half-time after dragging a previous effort wide from 15 yards.

Upon the restart, a well-worked Colchester move eventually fell to Pell on the edge of the box, but he narrowly missed the target with a powerful, curling effort.

He took aim from a similar position soon after, only to see McKeown palm that over the crossbar as the Mariners found themselves under pressure.

Experienced winger Morais was next to save the day, deflecting the ball away with a telling touch after Jevani Brown cut inside and fired towards goal.

Amid that wave of pressure, the Essex side had muted claims for a penalty turned down when captain Pell stumbled, but referee Marc Edwards neither pointed to the spot nor booked him for simulation.

Colchester remained on the front foot in search of a late winner, with Luke Hendrie intervening as Callum Harriott set his sights.

However, while Colchester had the better openings – particularly in the second half – both sides ultimately had to settle for a point each on a bitterly cold evening.