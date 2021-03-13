Torquay miss chance to go second after National League stalemate at Boreham Wood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Torquay missed the chance to move second in the Vanarama National League as they were held to a goalless draw at Boreham Wood.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 27th minute when Armani Little was bundled over by Gus Mafuta, but Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore produced a fine save down to his right to stop Asa Hall’s spot-kick.

The home side almost broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Kabongo Tshimanga saw his shot come back off the inside of the post.

Wood midfielder Corey Whitely was then also denied by the upright after he had raced down the left, while at the other end, Ashmore produced another decent save to deny Torquay forward Billy Waters.

Boreham frontman Tyrone Marsh dragged a late chance wide and defender Jamal Fyfield then had a header cleared off the line from a corner as the points were shared.