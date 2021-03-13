Formula One mourns the death of Murray Walker – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo brushed aside Juventus’ Champions League pain.

Gary Neville tried to take in Salford’s rise.

Wembley for @SalfordCityFC today v @Pompey . Can’t believe we are playing against a team at Wembley that knocked United out of the FA Cup in 2008. All the best lads and thank you to all the players and staff that helped us to get there . ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 13, 2021 HISTORY: MADE! Congratulations, @SalfordCityFC – your 2020 #PapaJohnsTrophy winners! 🏆 #EFL pic.twitter.com/Ge6osqpKpx — Papa John's Trophy (@PapaJohnsTrophy) March 13, 2021 WE'VE DONE IT 🏆#WEARESALFORD 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/YSvpdZhzev — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) March 13, 2021

Leeds players took courage from their point against Chelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PB PB (@patrick_bamford) An important point today against a very good side! Solid performance from the team and another clean sheet for @MeslierIllan 🔥⛔️ on to the next one! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/D82jLPgmLV — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 13, 2021 Great effort from the whole team. We got a draw against a great team. Very important to get a clean sheet again. We keep moving forward!Gran esfuerzo de todo el equipo. Conseguimos un empate ante un gran equipo. Importante volver a dejar la portería a cero. Seguimos adelante! pic.twitter.com/yYLYHJcEwY — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) March 13, 2021

So did Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Crystal Palace players enjoyed victory against West Brom.

3 points!! 🦅🦅 And Clean sheet!!!. Happy.. I love You Eagles!! ❤️🦅💙 #CPFC #CPFCFamily pic.twitter.com/xxpyjsSQe7 — Guaita (@vguaita13) March 13, 2021 A big +3 to mark the first start back 🙏🏿 Enjoy your weekend everybody 🤟🏿 pic.twitter.com/xjDWxiZomz — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 13, 2021 Important win & 3 points✅ Happy days! 😁⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ObRPCzHCT6 — Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) March 13, 2021 Not an easy game but a big 3 points!💪🏾🔴🔵🦅🇬🇭 #cpfc #ghana pic.twitter.com/KN3MHUIfrH — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) March 13, 2021

Burnley dedicated their win at Everton to the memory of Sean Dyche’s brother-in-law.

We dedicate this victory to the memory of Mark Horbatowski, 46, who sadly passed away recently. Mark was the brother of Jane, the wife of manager Sean Dyche. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 13, 2021

Cricket

England revelled in their T20 win over India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eoin Morgan (@eoinmorgan16) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Roy (@jasonroy20) View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A M C U R R A N (@samcurran58)

KP dished out the praise.

England’s white ball cricket team is just pure – ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 13, 2021

Is Ben Stokes a Peaky Blinder?

The Three Musketeers.

Formula One

Formula One remembered former commentator Murray Walker, who has died at the age of 97.

We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/cMwLjjqxAj — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2021 Very sad to learn that Murray Walker has passed away. @F1 Grand Prix commentator for over 25 years for the BBC and ITV, notably with James Hunt, he was the voice of Formula 1. All the @FIA family pays tribute to him. My thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NtD178U8HF — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) March 13, 2021 So sad to hear of Murray’s passing. I remember growing up hearing your voice over the races. You made the sport so much more exciting and captivating. The iconic voice of our sport and a great man, thank you for all you did, you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 13, 2021 One of the legendary voices of @F1 has passed away. We are grateful to him for adding to the excitement of our battles on the track. pic.twitter.com/Qt2pHK8bmB — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 13, 2021 Tonight we pay tribute to the voice of F1, the legendary Murray Walker, who brought joy to so many of us. Rest in peace, Murray. May you once again tussle for the mic with James Hunt. May your Murrayisms entertain all for ever more. pic.twitter.com/FjKyuOALV1 — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 13, 2021 The voice of F1 and a true legend of our sport. His legacy will forever live on. Rest in peace, Murray. https://t.co/3fNedRQHLs — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 13, 2021 🙏🙏🙏 #Legend https://t.co/D0wNQi7sb9 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) March 13, 2021 A man who brought F1 to life, what a sad day for racing. RIP Murray Walker. — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) March 13, 2021 “It is with great sadness that I have to inform Silverstone’s fans that Murray Walker died earlier today. He was to so many of us fans of F1, the voice that epitomised the sport we love. pic.twitter.com/sllG6Hhzx1 — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) March 13, 2021 We join the world of F1 in offering our condolences to the family of Murray Walker following his passing. He will always be remembered as the voice of motorsport and a wonderful entertainer. He was the inspiration which drew so many fans to the sport. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pqLUK2eSsD — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) March 13, 2021

F1 testing continued in Bahrain.

I’ll be in this afternoon 🤘 pic.twitter.com/tesxccUuxm — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 13, 2021

Lewis Hamilton went for a spin.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Hamilton spins into the gravel, and the session is stopped 😱#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/EpD4243BG5 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2021

Lando Norris was in the pitta lane!

Athletics

There’s more to come from Holly Archer.

Tennis

Coco Gauff hit 17.