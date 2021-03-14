Jackett no longer fits as Portsmouth part with manager after Wembley loss

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Portsmouth have parted company with manager Kenny Jackett a day after the club’s Papa John’s Trophy final defeat by Salford.

Pompey announced on Sunday that Jackett, who had been in charge for almost four years but had come under intense pressure in recent weeks, had gone and signalled their intention to recruit a replacement who can help realise their ambition of winning promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Confirming the manager’s departure, chief executive Mark Catlin told the club’s official website: “Portsmouth Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kenny for the work he has done during his near four-year spell at the club and we all wish him well for the future.

“It has been an emotional past few weeks for everyone associated with Pompey and we now begin the process – which will be as short as possible – of appointing someone who we believe can give us the best chance of finishing inside the top six. These talks begin today.”

Jackett replaced Paul Cook in June 2017 and led the club to EFL Trophy success over Sunderland in 2019, but had suffered the heartache of League One play-off semi-final defeats to the Black Cats and Oxford since.

Pompey currently sit in seventh place in the table, two points adrift of Ipswich in sixth, but have lost their last three league games to Doncaster, Northampton and Sunderland and went down 4-2 on penalties to Salford at Wembley on Saturday.