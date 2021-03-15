Monday, March 15th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
March 15, 2021, 5:03 am
The sporting weekend in pictures
Sam Kerr celebrates in style after scoring her second goal in Chelsea’s 6-0 Continental Cup final win over Bristol City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal claimed the north London derby bragging rights with a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Tottenham – after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for a breach of the club’s pre-match protocol.

There were also Premier League victories for leaders Manchester City and Manchester United, taking them back up to second, while Sam Kerr notched a hat-trick as Chelsea won the Women’s Continental League Cup by thrashing Bristol City 6-0.

In the Guinness Six Nations, England secured a dramatic win over France following Maro Itoje’s late try and Ireland defeated Scotland thanks to a late Jonny Sexton penalty.

England were beaten by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 against India, for whom Ishan Kishan shone on debut, and Justin Thomas won the Players Championship, finishing a shot clear of Lee Westwood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Erik Lamela (left) – later sent off – puts Tottenham 1-0 up at Arsenal with a stunning rabona finish (Dan Mullan/PA)
Alexandre Lacazette strikes the winner at the Emirates Stadium with a 64th-minute penalty (Julian Finney/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, watches on having been dropped (Julian Finney/PA)
Sergio Aguero, left, registers his first league goal in 14 months with a spot-kick in Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Fulham (Justin Setterfield/PA)
Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 courtesy of Craig Dawson’s own goal at Old Trafford (Peter Powell/PA)
Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his hat-trick against Sheffield United (Molly Darlington/PA)
Sam Kerr, centre, celebrates with the trophy after her hat-trick helped Chelsea beat Bristol City 6-0 in the Continental League Cup final at Vicarage Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham’s Ria Percival, left, sports a protective mask as she battles for possession with Reading’s Fara Williams in the Women’s Super League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Salford celebrate after winning the delayed 2020 Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley… (John Walton/PA)
…but they held the trophy for just 24 hours before Lynden Gooch, left, fired Sunderland past Tranmere in the 2021 final (John Walton/PA)
Maro Itoje crosses late on as England beat France 23-20 at Twickenham… (David Davies/PA)
…while Johnny Sexton sealed Ireland a 27-24 win over Scotland at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
India’s Ishan Kishan scored 56 on debut as England were defeated in Ahmedabad (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Justin Thomas holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass (Gerald Herbert/AP)

