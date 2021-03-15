Nigel Clough could leave out Ollie Clarke when Mansfield face Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield captain Ollie Clarke is set to sit out the Stags’ League Two clash with Carlisle.

Clarke was withdrawn by boss Nigel Clough at half-time in his side’s defeat at Crawley after starting to struggle with fatigue.

Defender Ryan Sweeney will be pushing to feature from the start after returning to the bench following suspension on Saturday.

Marek Stech could continue to deputise in goal for Aidan Stone, while George Lapslie, George Maris and longer-term ACL casualty Joe Riley are all out.

Carlisle striker Joshua Kayode is likely to remain on the sidelines as the Cumbrians bid to build on Saturday’s win over Bradford.

Kayode missed the game with the Bantams but a scan has revealed his injury is not as bad as first feared.

Defender Aaron Hayden came off the bench against Bradford after recovering from an injury sustained in the previous game, and could start.

Danny Devine (knee) and Morgan Feeney (foot) are also both nearing returns but may not be risked at this stage.