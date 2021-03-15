Darrell Clarke has injury problems ahead of Port Vale’s meeting with Newport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has injury problems as he looks to stem his side’s slide towards the League Two relegation zone against Newport.

Vale are still searching for their first win in seven under Clarke, but reeling from a double blow in the weekend defeat to Bolton.

Will Swan and Adam Crookes both limped out of the game and are looking unlikely to recover in time to face the Welsh side.

David Amoo could step in to start after featuring in the last two games from the bench, but James Gibbons and Cristian Montano (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Newport’s revival in fortunes has given boss Michael Flynn a welcome dilemma ahead of the trip to Vale Park.

Veteran striker Kevin Ellison stepped off the bench to fire the clinching goal in the weekend win over his former club Morecambe and could be pushing for a start.

Ryan Haynes is set to remain sidelined with a mystery ailment, but Luke Gambin is close to a return from injury.

Their win at Morecambe marked the Exiles’ third in a row and moved them back up to fourth place in the table.