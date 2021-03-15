Ian Henderson and Tom Clarke doubtful for Salford’s game against Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Salford will check on Ian Henderson and Tom Clarke ahead of their League Two clash with Colchester.

Henderson missed the EFL Trophy final victory over Portsmouth on Saturday through illness, while Clarke was forced off late in extra-time after picking up an injury.

Loanees Di’Shon Bernard, Robbie Gotts, Paul Coutts, Tom James and George Boyd were all ineligible so come back into contention as Salford’s focus turns back to their promotion push.

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson remains out as he recovers from a broken leg.

Playmaker Ben Stevenson could be involved for Colchester.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the Us since their defeat by Exeter last month but he returned to training last week and was an unused substitute for Saturday’s draw with Grimsby.

Colchester were boosted by the return to the starting line-up of captain Harry Pell, who should keep his place, while Frank Nouble is back from suspension.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken and midfielder Tom Lapslie both remain sidelined.