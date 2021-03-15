Bournemouth without injured defender Adam Smith for Swansea clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith will be absent for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship game with fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea.

Smith sustained an ankle injury in the weekend defeat to Barnsley, with Jack Stacey ready to deputise.

Left-back Diego Rico is back in contention having returned to training following a groin problem.

Midfielders David Brooks (ankle) and Lewis Cook (knee) remain sidelined for the Cherries.

Swansea will assess on-loan pair Marc Guehi and Paul Arriola ahead of the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Defender Guehi missed the weekend win over Luton with a groin issue, while midfielder Arriola has been sidelined with a thigh problem.

Centre-back Ryan Bennett made his first appearance in three weeks at Kenilworth Road following a calf injury and looks likely to continue.

Midfielder Jay Fulton and forward Jamal Lowe are among those pushing for starts should Swans boss Steve Cooper opt to alter his starting XI.