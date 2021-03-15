Lee Gregory and Tom Lawrence in contention for Derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derby will have striker Lee Gregory available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship visit of promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Gregory missed the weekend home defeat to his former club Millwall with a knee problem but he will be back to face the Bees.

Tom Lawrence is also in contention for the first time in 2021 following an ankle issue – although Rams boss Wayne Rooney admits the winger will not be fit to start.

Jordon Ibe (hamstring) will be missing while Krystian Bielik (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Brentford could welcome back captain Pontus Jansson.

The defender has been out for three months after ankle surgery but played 70 minutes in a reserve-team clash at the weekend.

Rico Henry (hamstring) is expected to miss out once again.

Josh Dasilva’s hip problem is likely to keep him on the sidelines until after the upcoming international break.