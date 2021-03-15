Dan Potts faces fitness test ahead of Luton’s clash with Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luton will be hoping to have Dan Potts available for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Coventry on Tuesday evening.

The full-back was taken off on a stretcher during the 1-0 defeat to Swansea on Saturday, after receiving on-field treatment for a head injury.

Defenders Sonny Bradley (thigh) and Tom Lockyer (ankle) have been sidelined by injury recently while midfielder Eunan O’Kane (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed Potts was not concussed and just “shook up”, so he could feature.

Coventry will have Matty Godden back in their squad for the trip south.

The striker has not played since January due to a foot injury but is now available to the Sky Blues.

Julien Dacosta is also back after recovering from a torn stomach muscle last month.

Jordon Thompson (toe) and Jodi Jones (knee) could miss the rest of the season.