Paddy Madden eyeing a start as Fleetwood take on Ipswich

Fleetwood striker Paddy Madden will hope for a first start in almost a month in Tuesday night’s League One fixture against Ipswich.

Madden has made four appearance as a substitute since his return from an enforced lay-off following a positive coronavirus test, the most recent of them – a 22-minute stint – came in Saturday’s goalless draw at Blackpool.

Manager Simon Grayson made two changes for the derby trip to Bloomfield Road as midfielder Sam Finley and frontman Wes Burns were drafted in for defender Harrison Holgate, who was named among the substitutes, and midfielder Callum Camps, who did not make the 18.

Experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew continues to fight his way back from an ankle injury.

Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse will be keeping his fingers crossed as he attempts to step up his comeback from a five-month injury lay-off.

The 34-year-old made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Plymouth after working his way back from knee surgery.

Skuse replaced Kayden Jackson, who returned to the starting line-up for the first time since his 10th-minute dismissal against Sunderland on January 26.

Oli Hawkins is closing in on a return from a knee problem, while Tristan Nydam is battling an ankle injury and Kane Vincent-Young and Jon Nolan are still out.