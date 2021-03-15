Johnnie Jackson takes charge of Charlton for Bristol Rovers clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Johnnie Jackson will be in the dugout for Charlton’s clash with Bristol Rovers after Lee Bowyer resigned on Monday.

Jackson, who was Bowyer’s assistant, should be boosted by the return of midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury due to a knock, but the injury was not serious and he should come back into contention.

Meanwhile, Ryan Inniss has stepped up his recovery from the quad injury which has kept him out since November, and is now targeting a return of April 2.

Rovers winger Alex Rodman is a doubt to make the trip.

The 34-year-old was withdrawn in Saturday’s goalless draw against AFC Wimbledon, though boss Joey Barton indicated the move was precautionary.

Brandon Hanlan again appeared as a substitute as he edges towards full fitness.

Defender Josh Grant has missed the last two games with a minor knock.