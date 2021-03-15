No fresh concerns for Cardiff ahead of Stoke clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardiff should have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Stoke on Tuesday.

The Bluebirds slipped to a last-gasp defeat at home to Watford at the weekend but Mick McCarthy’s side remain in the play-off hunt.

Perry Ng returned from a knock to start against the Hornets, while Jordi Osei-Tutu could come into contention after working with the Under-23s.

Lee Tomlin (groin) remains on the sidelines.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill may look to ring the changes.

He was left disappointed with the performance of his side in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Sam Vokes could be in contention after missing the Boro game following a knock on the training ground.

Sam Clucas (hernia surgery), James McClean (foot) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) will be missing once again, along with long-term absentees Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins.