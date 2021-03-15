Flintoff’s new look and Serena’s dance moves – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 15.
Football
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated his hat-trick.
Paul Pogba turned 28.
And made a birthday wish for charity.
Kammy at his best!!
Golf
Lee Westwood boosted his Ryder Cup chances by rolling back the years with another runner-up finish at the Players Championship, but joked he may not be available for Padraig Harrington’s team.
Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed out on back-to-back wins.
Paul Casey was pleased with his top-five finish at TPC Sawgrass.
Cricket
Andrew Flintoff made fun of his new look.
Liam Dawson was back at it.
KP was excited to get back in the swing of things.
Tennis
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia pulled out their best moves to mark the Grammys.
Monday training – Florida style.
Basketball
Steph Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday by helping the Golden State Warriors to victory – but that wasn’t the highlight of his day.
Formula One
F1 had a look back at two-time champion Fernando Alonso ahead of his return to the grid with Alpine.
