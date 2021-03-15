Flintoff’s new look and Serena’s dance moves – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 15.

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated his hat-trick.

All to God who made it possible ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/A27Ylyi4g9 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) March 15, 2021 𝗞𝗜𝟭𝟰. pic.twitter.com/n82X7mNsSi — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 15, 2021

Paul Pogba turned 28.

And made a birthday wish for charity.

I'm turning 28! 🎂😁and I am happy that me, my family and my friends are safe and fortunate to see another year!This year I chose Seed Charity. The best present you can give is a little something to help this cause. We are grateful for any donation! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/nQvdiIaau2 pic.twitter.com/lUqDaQk32W — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 15, 2021

Kammy at his best!!

Golf

Lee Westwood boosted his Ryder Cup chances by rolling back the years with another runner-up finish at the Players Championship, but joked he may not be available for Padraig Harrington’s team.

I think I’m on a boat in the south France ! — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) March 15, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed out on back-to-back wins.

Paul Casey was pleased with his top-five finish at TPC Sawgrass.

Cricket

Andrew Flintoff made fun of his new look.

Liam Dawson was back at it.

KP was excited to get back in the swing of things.

Prep for UK courses opening on 29 March going so lekker! CANNOT WAIT! pic.twitter.com/K2fNUR7s2m — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 15, 2021

Tennis

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia pulled out their best moves to mark the Grammys.

Monday training – Florida style.

Sweaty Monday Morning – Florida Style 💦🥵 pic.twitter.com/0Yj024xuon — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) March 15, 2021

Basketball

Steph Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday by helping the Golden State Warriors to victory – but that wasn’t the highlight of his day.

Formula One

F1 had a look back at two-time champion Fernando Alonso ahead of his return to the grid with Alpine.