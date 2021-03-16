Zoran Mamic steps down as Dinamo Zagreb coach after conviction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dinamo Zagreb head coach Zoran Mamic has resigned after being sent to prison just days ahead of a Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with Tottenham.

The 49-year-old has been sentenced to four years and eight months by Croatia’s supreme court following a conviction for fraud relating club funds.

The Croatian side welcome Spurs to Zagreb on Thursday hoping to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit and will now be managed by Damir Krznar.

Mamic protested his innocence but accepts his punishment.

Mamic and his brother embezzled funds from Dinamo Zagreb (Szilard Koszticsak/AP)

He said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Although I do not feel guilty, as I announced earlier, if the verdict is final, I accept it as such and resign from the position of head coach and sports director of GNK Dinamo.

“I wish the club a lot of luck and sporting success in its future work.”

A club statement added: “At a session of the Management Board of GNK Dinamo, the resignation of the current head coach and sports director was accepted, and Mr. Damir Krznar was appointed to the position of head coach of the first team, who will also serve as the club’s sports director.”

Harry Kane scored both goals for Spurs last week where Mamic was in attendance and in good spirits.