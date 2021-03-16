Warren Feeney enjoying life in charge of Bulgarian promotion hopefuls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Warren Feeney’s determination to do things his way is reaping dividends in Bulgaria.

The former Northern Ireland, Bournemouth and Luton forward is on course to lead second division leaders Pirin Blagoevgrad into the top flight.

Feeney’s team are on a 12-match unbeaten run after he overhauled the squad and its culture while still working with a largely domestic pool.

The 40-year-old moved to Bulgaria in November 2019 having already had a range of coaching experience as player-manager of Linfield and spells as Newport and Ards boss, along with roles as Harry Kewell’s assistant at Crawley and Notts County.

Former Australian international football star Harry Kewell joined FC Pirin training camp in Turkey invited by manager Waren Feeney. Always a pleasure having a player of that caliber near the team… pic.twitter.com/yxu4i1eptI — FC Pirin Blagoevgrad (@FkPirin) February 4, 2020

“They are very technical players but it’s a lot slower,” he told the PA news agency of the style of football he encountered. “I wanted it fast and over the 15 months I have been here I have got rid of 30 players and brought in 19.

“I always try and be honest. If you’re not on my train, I will get rid of you. I am ruthless that way. If you don’t want to work for me, you won’t play. I can take people making mistakes, but if you give up too early with me, I can’t.

“I always try to be honest with the player and then it’s down to the player to accept it.

ON THIS DAY 📆 Warren Feeney heads home to give us a 1-0 win against Slovenia in 2009! 🙌🏽⚽️ #GAWA #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/DR7XXTT8Jp — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) April 1, 2017

“I had that experience before and I have lost jobs before for being honest, but I think it’s the best way to be. It’s difficult now in football but I stick to the way I want to do it. If you don’t, you will walk away with regrets.

“I turned down a job offer because I want to finish the job here, I want to get this team promoted, and I really enjoy it.”

Feeney has secured buy-in from the players who are looking good for a top-two finish as they battle with Lokomotiv Sofia for the title.

The former Swansea, Dundee United and Plymouth player added: “I never give the players anything I haven’t done myself and I take things off the managers I have worked under, like Mike Newell, Roberto Martinez, Craig Levein, who I loved.

⚽️⏪| @dundeeunitedfc were drawing 2-2 with St Mirren until Northern Irish international Warren Feeney poked in this late winner to secure all 3 points for the Terrors! 🍊 #TBT pic.twitter.com/B3qRs7kM3x — SPFL (@spfl) January 17, 2019

“Craig had his players very, very fit and in that year at Dundee United we didn’t lose to the Old Firm, although Celtic beat us on penalties in the semi-final of the cup.

“I want my players to enjoy it, I want my players to train with intensity. They are used to two-and-a-half hours’ training whereas I am an hour and a half, but the intensity has got to be 100 per cent, and it’s showing on the pitch at this moment.

“People talk about philosophies and these buzzwords in football nowadays. Winning games is my philosophy. If you’ve got the right players and they buy into what you want, that’s half the battle.

“I don’t think there is a right or a wrong. You can take little bits but I just try and make things as simple as possible because you can over-complicate things.

“Players win games and the most important thing is if you have the right players and the players enjoy working, then you have a massive chance.”

Feeney’s playing career took him across all four countries in the UK and he had no qualms about extending his horizons early in his management career, despite having to spend time away from wife Katy and their four children.

“This is my job and there is nothing else I know,” he said. “Look, my family know all that and they get out when they can on holidays, although I am still working. It’s got to be done.

“The rewards at the end of it are good for everyone and that’s my sole aim.”